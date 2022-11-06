Jones (ankle) didn't return to Sunday's 15-9 loss at Detroit, finishing Week 9 with nine carries for 25 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 20 yards.

In the middle of the third quarter, Jones jogged to the locker room and eventually was deemed questionable to return due to an ankle injury. After that, he was seen in the sideline in uniform but without a helmet, while AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill earned the backfield touches for the rest of the game. Jones' status for next Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys now will need to be monitored as the week continues.