Packers' Aaron Jones: Drops body fat to 5.3 percent
Jones reduced his body fat from more than 11 percent last season to 5.3 percent this offseason, adding muscle to maintain his playing weight of 205 pounds, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
These stories are a dime a dozen every spring, but we can at least give Jones credit for putting specific numbers to the "best shape of my life" narrative. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and QB Aaron Rodgers both commented on the running back's questionable conditioning earlier this offseason, with Rodgers referring to Jones as "the most athletic, fast guy with a little bit of a belly." The 24-year-old apparently got the message and cut candy out of his diet, hoping to improve his durability after suffering three MCL sprains in two seasons. Jones also mentioned that he expects to catch more passes and run more outside zone under new coach Matt LaFleur, who rose up the NFL ranks under Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. The Packers intend to create more chances for their backfield this season, though actual execution of the plan partially depends on the success of an offseason overhaul on defense. The team dropped back to pass on a league-high 71.5 percent of snaps last season, often choosing to abandon the run while playing from behind.
