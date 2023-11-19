Jones departed Sunday's game against the Chargers with an apparent leg injury, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Jones' leg seemed to get stuck in the turf while getting tackled at the end of a run late in the second quarter. After getting medical attention on the field and requiring assistance to get to the sideline medical tent, he was carted to the locker room, per Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The nature of the issue isn't known, but AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson will man the Packers backfield for as long as Jones is sidelined.