Packers' Aaron Jones: Eclipses century mark in loss
Jones rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and brought in three of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Saints.
On an afternoon in which the Packers sorely missed Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), Jones provided plenty of reason for optimism with his second 100-yard effort in the last three weeks. The 22-year-old opened the scoring on the afternoon with a career-high 46-yard touchdown scamper through the heart of the Saints defense in the first quarter, showcasing excellent speed in the process. A changing of the guard in the Green Bay backfield -- at least for the moment -- may have unfolded Sunday, as fellow back Ty Montgomery significantly trailed Jones in only logging four carries. With the rookie showing significant promise, head coach Mike McCarthy may opt to continue tipping the rushing workload in his favor while deploying Montgomery more in the jack-of-all trades, complementary role he seems ideally suited for. Jones will look to build on his breakout effort when the Packers face the Lions in a Week 9 showdown following their Week 8 bye.
