Jones had 21 carries for 127 yards and one reception for eight yards in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.

The 22 touches were five more than Jones recorded in Week 15 and the second most he has tallied in a game this season. It has been tough sledding on the ground for Jones in 2023, but he ran with a purpose Sunday and averaged a stellar 6.1 YPC. Jones and the Packers will next face the Vikings, who limited him to just 46 yards from scrimmage in Week 8 and have fared well against running backs all season. However, Minnesota is also coming off a game in which they ceded 169 yards from scrimmage and three scores to Lions running backs.