Jones rushed 17 times for 90 yards and caught one pass for no gain in Sunday's 41-25 win over the Bears.

Jones was able to find consistent holes through a tough Chicago front (5.3 yard per carry), but he was unable to hit pay dirt. The lack of touchdowns has been a concern for the 25-year-old, as he has just six trips to the end zone in nine contests after racking up 16 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Jones is still a strong fantasy asset despite the regression in scores, sitting atop the depth chart on a potent offensive unit. Backup Jamaal Williams only received an equal amount of carries (17) due to the blowout nature of Sunday's game. Jones will look to feast on the Eagles next week, as they own one of the worst run defenses through 12 weeks (133.4 rushing yards allowed per game).