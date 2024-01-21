Jones rushed the ball 18 times for 108 yards in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the 49ers. He added three receptions on six targets for eight yards.

Jones continued to dominate work out of Green Bay's backfield with AJ Dillon (neck) sidelined and topped 100 rushing yards for the fifth consecutive game. He recorded the Packers' longest play from scrimmage with a 53-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter -- which helped set up a crucial field-goal attempt -- and averaged 6.0 yards per carry for the third time in his last five contests. After being limited by hamstring and knee injuries for much of the season, Jones ended the campaign in excellent form and should be back with the team in 2024 to lead the backfield.