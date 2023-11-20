Jones (knee) was estimated as DNP on Monday's practice reports.
The Packers didn't actually practice Monday but were required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions. Jones was injured early in Sunday's win over the Chargers and had to be carted to the locker room. Reports after the game suggested Jones avoided a serious injury, but Thursday's quick turnaround may be too much to overcome. If Jones doesn't play, the Packers will lean on AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor.
