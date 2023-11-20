Jones (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice.

The Packers didn't actually practice Monday but were required to release an injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Lions. Jones was injured early in Sunday's win over the Chargers with the ankle issue and had to be carted to the locker room. Reports after the game suggested Jones avoided a serious injury, but due to the quick turnaround for the Thanksgiving Day game in Week 12, Jones could be facing an uphill battle to play. If Jones sits out against Detroit or is available to handle only a limited role, the Packers will likely lean on AJ Dillon as their lead back.