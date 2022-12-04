site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Aaron Jones: Exits Sunday's game
Dec 4, 2022
Jones exited Sunday's game against the Bears with a shin injury.
Before being forced out of the contest, Jones carried four times for four yards and caught three passes for 20 yards. In Jones' absence, AJ Dillon is in line for added Week 13 backfield touches for the
Packers.
