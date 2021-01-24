site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Aaron Jones: Exits Sunday's game
Jones was forced out of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers due to a chest injury.
As long as Jones is sidelined, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon are next up for Green Bay's carries versus Tampa Bay.
