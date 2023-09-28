Jones (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday night against the Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones, who last suited up in Week 1, is officially listed as questionable after being deemed a limited practice participant ahead of the contest, but it appears as though he'll be able to return to action Thursday. Per Pelissero, barring any setbacks Jones should be able to log close to his normal allotment of snaps versus Detroit alongside fellow RB AJ Dillon, who is averaging 2.7 yards per carry through three games thus far. Official confirmation of Jones' status will arrive once Green Bay's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 8:15 ET kickoff.