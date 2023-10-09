Jones (hamstring) is expected to be listed as inactive for Monday night's game against the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones is expected to miss Monday's matchup due to a hamstring injury that he played through Week 4, albeit in less effective form. The Packers will benefit from a bye Week 6, meaning by keeping Jones on the sideline he will have nearly another full two weeks to get back to 100 percent form. Jones' status will be made official closer to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, but expect AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor to lead Green Bay's backfield in Las Vegas.