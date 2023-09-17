Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones was a non-participant at practice all week, which indicated things were trending in this direction. Still, the Packers have not officially ruled him out yet. If that is indeed the case, AJ Dillon would figure to fill in as the starter, while Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor would operate as depth options in the backfield. Jones tweaked his hamstring on a 35-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the Packers' season-opening victory over the Bears.