Jones is slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Cincinnati, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Jones will join new Packers No. 1 signal-caller Jordan Love in the starting lineup for the team's exhibition opener. In fact, with only Lew Nichols not in line to suit up Friday, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor and Tyler Goodson, among others, will be available at running back for Green Bay.
