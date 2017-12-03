Packers' Aaron Jones: Expected to play Sunday
Jones (knee) is expected to play Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jamaal Williams is expected to still get most of the playing time, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones was a limited practice participant all week, which combined with this report, suggests he will be active. However, it's not clear how much he'll play and may be a risky fantasy option.
