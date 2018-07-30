Jones (hamstring, suspension) expects to be back at practice by Thursday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Jones confirmed his injury isn't serious, even saying he would be able to play in a game if the Packers had one Monday. He still has plenty of time to make his case for a role in what figures to be a committee backfield, after watching Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery handle most of the first-team work early in camp. Jones should be be busy during the preseason, but he'll start the regular season with a two-game suspension stemming from a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.