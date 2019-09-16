Jones carried 23 times for 116 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings. He also made four catches for 34 yards in the 21-16 win.

After averaging just 3.0 yards per carry in the season opener, Jones averaged 5.0 per tote in this one as he repeatedly gashed the Vikings run defense. He scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter and rounded out his performance by finishing second on the team in receiving yardage. Jones' big game was an excellent sign for the Packers, who secured a divisional win with Aaron Rodgers throwing for just 209 yards. He will have the opportunity to build on this effort next Sunday against the Broncos at home.