Jones carried 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for 27 additional yards in the 31-12 win.

Jones gashed the opposition all day, finishing with an impressive average of 9.7 yards per carry thanks to his long gain of 67 yards. He scored on touchdown runs of two and 10 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, giving him his first multi-touchdown effort of the season. Jones was the only running back with more than three carries in this one, so it appears the Packers are ready to hand him the workload of a featured back moving forward. He'll look to build on this effort Thursday against the Seahawks.