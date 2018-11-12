Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes for 172 scrimmage yards
Jones carried 15 times for 145 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Dolphins. He also caught three passes for 27 additional yards in the 31-12 win.
Jones gashed the opposition all day, finishing with an impressive average of 9.7 yards per carry thanks to his long gain of 67 yards. He scored on touchdown runs of two and 10 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, giving him his first multi-touchdown effort of the season. Jones was the only running back with more than three carries in this one, so it appears the Packers are ready to hand him the workload of a featured back moving forward. He'll look to build on this effort Thursday against the Seahawks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10