Packers' Aaron Jones: Explodes in second half
Jones had 17 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown while catching all three targets for 28 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Jones was a non-factor in the first half with three carries for seven yards, but erupted out of the gate after halftime. The big play for the second-year running back was the 29-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pushed the Packers' lead to 34-7. Jones' first-half usage remains a slight cause for concern, but his heavy touches in the second half -- as he tied his highest carry total of the season -- provided a productive day overall. The 24-year-old has a difficult matchup against the Chicago defense next week, which entered Week 14 ranked second in YPC (3.7) and yardage allowed per game (85.8).
