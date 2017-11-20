Packers' Aaron Jones: Facing charges following traffic stop
Jones (knee) has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 on account of multiple charges stemming from an Oct. 1 traffic stop, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones pleaded not guilty to speeding, driving without a valid license and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his system. The latter count was included after a Wisconsin state trooper smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The preceding news won't impact Jones' availability this season as the NFL waits for the legal process to play out before levying any sort of punishment. That said, Jones is in the midst of a 3-to-6-week recovery due to an MCL sprain in his left knee, so only time will tell when he'll make his next appearance. In the meantime, the Packers will rely upon Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays out of the backfield until Ty Montgomery (ribs) is cleared to play again.
