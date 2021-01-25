Jones (chest), who was unable to return to Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game, is uncertain to return for the Packers in 2021, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Jones didn't retake the field after suffering a hard hit from Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), a play that resulted in a crucial fumble on the opening drive of the third quarter. He finished Sunday's loss with just six carries for 27 yards and four catches for seven yards. Now having reached the end of his rookie contract, Jones is on track to hit the free-agent market this offseason unless he comes to terms on a new deal with the Packers. Demovsky reports that Green Bay offered Jones, who is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, a deal that would make him one of "the top-five highest paid running backs in terms of average per year," but includes minimal guaranteed money. With Jamaal Williams also having reached the end of his rookie deal, the stage could be set for 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon to take over as the top dog in Green Bay's backfield next season.