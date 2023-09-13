Jones (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones was unable to return after injuring his hamstring at the end of a 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in this past Sunday's win in Chicago. He was seen getting stretched out on the sideline afterward, and head coach Matt LaFleur told Ryan Wood of USA Today on Wednesday that the Packers are "going to give it the course of the week before we make any determination on him." That may mean the team will make a ruling on his availability following their final Week 2 practice Friday, but more likely, he'll be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest in Atlanta. If Jones is limited or sidelined this weekend. AJ Dillon could take on a workhorse role, with undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson and practice-squad member Patrick Taylor mixing in behind him.