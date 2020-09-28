Jones rushed 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, adding two receptions for 17 yards in Sunday's 37-30 win over the Saints.

Another Aaron stole the show and carried the Packers to a big primetime win, but Jones was still able to turn in a solid fantasy performance with a trip to the end zone. The 25-year-old has been a touchdown machine early in the season, rushing for four and adding a fifth through the air through three contests. Jones has proven that he can stay involved even in contests that turn into shootouts, which next Monday's matchup against the Falcons has the potential of becoming.