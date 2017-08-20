Packers' Aaron Jones: Finds end zone Saturday
Jones had three carries for 14 yards and caught four passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Jones has been pushed for the No. 3 running back spot of late by Devante Mays, and he responded with a quality showing in the Packers' second preseason contest. For now, consider Jones behind Ty Montgomery (leg) and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart, but still ahead of Mays.
