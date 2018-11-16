Jones rushed 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 63 yards and another score in the Packers' 27-24 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Jones logged all but one of the running back rushing touches, and he complemented his fourth score on the ground over the last three contests with his first receiving touchdown of the campaign. The second-year back did see a drop in carries compared to Week 10, but he's clearly taken the reins of the lead-back role. Moreover, his slight reduction in rushing work was supplemented by season highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards. Jones' fantasy prospects are as bright as they've been all season heading into a Week 12 divisional showdown against the Vikings.