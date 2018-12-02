Packers' Aaron Jones: Finds paydirt despite low yardage
Jones rushed 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.
Expectations were high for Jones coming in, as he entered with four rushing touchdowns in the previous three weeks and an average of 6.0 yards per carry this season. Surprisingly, a Cardinals defense that came in allowing 144.8 yards per game on the ground was able to hold Jones to a season-low 3.3 yards per carry. Still, Jones tied the game 17-17 on an eight-yard rushing score with 5:26 left, which should make owners feel good about turning right back to him against the Falcons in Week 14.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...