Jones rushed 11 times for 36 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Expectations were high for Jones coming in, as he entered with four rushing touchdowns in the previous three weeks and an average of 6.0 yards per carry this season. Surprisingly, a Cardinals defense that came in allowing 144.8 yards per game on the ground was able to hold Jones to a season-low 3.3 yards per carry. Still, Jones tied the game 17-17 on an eight-yard rushing score with 5:26 left, which should make owners feel good about turning right back to him against the Falcons in Week 14.