Jones (shin/glute) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Chicago, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Neither does backfield mate AJ Dillon, who was also a limited practice participant throughout the week (with a quad injury). It's a good matchup for both against a Bears defense that lost its two best front seven players in trades earlier this season, and the Packers could favor the run more than usual with QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs/thumb) seemingly more banged up than this running backs. Rodgers also avoided a game designation, but he did mention earlier this week that he'd try to keep in an open mind if the Packers fall out of the playoff hunt and want to give Jordan Love a start or two late in the season. For now, it'll be Rodgers and Jones leading the way as the Packers desperately cling to their fading wild-card hopes.