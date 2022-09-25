Jones rushed 12 times for 36 yards and caught three of four targets for 11 yards but lost a fumble in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Buccaneers.

Jones found little room in the ground game after a wildly efficient first couple weeks. To make matters worse, he coughed up the ball on the Tampa Bay two-yard line after a second-quarter catch, erasing a likely scoring opportunity for Green Bay. While that miscue halted the team's momentum, Jones should still get plenty of chances to bounce back in Week 4 versus the Patriots.