Packers' Aaron Jones: Gains 83 yards, scores

Jones ran for 50 yards on 12 carries and added 33 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.

Jones struck first during Sunday's offensive explosion, cutting upfield on a wheel route early in the first quarter and twisting around just in time for the 21-yard touchdown. The UTEP product has now scored at least once in five of seven games and recaptured the lead-back role after taking a backseat to Jamaal Williams in Week 6. How the Packers use the backs will likely vary week to week, but Jones has gotten more touches in four of the six games in which they have both played and is becoming more efficient with the ball in his hands, averaging 4.9 yards per carry over the past three weeks after 3.3-yards-per-carry average during the first four games of 2019.