Packers' Aaron Jones: Gains 83 yards, scores
Jones ran for 50 yards on 12 carries and added 33 yards and a touchdown on four catches during Sunday's 42-24 win over Oakland.
Jones struck first during Sunday's offensive explosion, cutting upfield on a wheel route early in the first quarter and twisting around just in time for the 21-yard touchdown. The UTEP product has now scored at least once in five of seven games and recaptured the lead-back role after taking a backseat to Jamaal Williams in Week 6. How the Packers use the backs will likely vary week to week, but Jones has gotten more touches in four of the six games in which they have both played and is becoming more efficient with the ball in his hands, averaging 4.9 yards per carry over the past three weeks after 3.3-yards-per-carry average during the first four games of 2019.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Miscues mar victory•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: May lose snaps with Williams back•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Record-tying day in Dallas•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Bell-cow role may await•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Salvages line with score•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Listed as full practice participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...