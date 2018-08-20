Jones (hamstring, suspension) handled first-team reps at Monday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Jones has been in recovery mode since the outset of training camp due to a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of both Packers exhibitions to date. Taking reps with the starters is a great sign that he's trending toward game action Friday in Oakland. The appearance likely would be his last until Week 3 of the regular season, which he'll kick off with a two-game suspension. During that time, Green Bay's backfield will be composed of Jamaal Williams (ankle) and Ty Montgomery.

