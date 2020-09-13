Jones rushed 16 times for 66 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 10 yards in the Packers' 43-34 win over the Vikings on Sunday. He also fumbled once but it was recovered by the offense.

Jones took a back seat to Aaron Rodgers, who was spectacular with four touchdown passes in the somewhat surprisingly high-scoring battle. However, the talented running back still rewarded fantasy managers via a five-yard touchdown run with 3:19 remaining that snuffed out any hopes of a Vikings comeback by extending a 36-26 Packers lead. The fourth-year pro, who recorded a career-high 49 receptions a season ago, was also encouragingly involved in the short passing game, and he'll look to augment his overall numbers in a Week 2 divisional tussle with the Lions next Sunday.