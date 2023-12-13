Jones (knee) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

As he did last week, Jones is maintaining his listed activity level as he attempts put an end to a three-game absence due to a sprained MCL that he suffered Week 11 against the Chargers. In the interim, AJ Dillon has handled most of the backfield reps for the Packers, turning 53 touches into 246 yards from scrimmage during that span, but he was listed as a non-participant on the team's first Week 15 practice report due to a thumb injury. With Green Bay's top two running backs dealing with health concerns, Patrick Taylor represents the only healthy RB on the active roster. If Dillon's issue ends up threatening his status for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, the Packers may feel compelled to bring Jones back into the fold, even if he isn't 100 percent.