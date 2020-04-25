Packers' Aaron Jones: Gets new running mate

Jones will be joined by a new running back in 2020 after the Packers selected AJ Dillon in the second round of this year's draft.

The Packers' running back room was in good shape heading into both the draft and the 2020 season, as it contained Jones and Jamaal Williams, who combined for over 2,200 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns in 2019. However, both players will be free agents in 2021, so Dillon was added to provide some long-term security at the position. Dillon is a power back, so he will be more of a threat to Williams' opportunities than Jones', and Jones -- who accounted for over 1,500 yards and 19 scores himself last year -- still figures to be the Packers' primary running back in any games that are played in 2020. That will remain the case should he sign an extension with Green Bay, but with Dillon on board, the Packers could be less inclined to shell out big bucks for Jones next offseason.