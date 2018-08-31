Packers' Aaron Jones: Gets tune-up before suspension
Jones (suspension) took nine carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and caught three of four targets for 21 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.
With Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery both held out, Jones got the start and played into the third quarter. Extended playing time in a preseason finale would normally be a bad sign, but in this case it was just an effort to give Jones some work before he serves a two-game suspension at the beginning of the regular season. Jones could have a sizable role in the Green Bay offense when he returns for Week 3, considering he was easily the team's most explosive runner last season, averaging 5.5 yards on 81 carries. Williams figures to get the start Week 1 against Chicago.
