Packers' Aaron Jones: Good to go in Week 9
Jones (shoulder) put in a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones was a limited participant in the Packers' first two practices of Week 9, but there never seemed to be much overwhelming concern about his availability to play Sunday. Expect Jones to serve in his usual capacity as the Packers' lead running back, though he could see his involvement in the passing game scaled back a little bit if top wideout Davante Adams (toe) -- who is being viewed as a game-time decision -- is cleared to play after a four-week absence.
