Jones (knee/finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

AJ Dillon (neck/thumb) has been ruled out, further cementing Jones for a large workload in an all-important Week 18 matchup for the Packers. Jones typically plays less than two-thirds of the snaps on offense yet often gets more than two-thirds of the team's backfield touches, and it wouldn't be any surprise if he took on larger workload shares in this situation even if Dillon were available. Patrick Taylor also figures to get some of the snaps/touches that might otherwise go to Dillon.