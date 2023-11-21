Jones has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain and is considered week-to-week, making him unlikely to play Thursday at Detroit, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones went down with a knee injury late in the second quarter of Sunday's eventual win against the Chargers, during which he was carted to the locker room. After undergoing an MRI on Monday, the extent of the damage has been unveiled. Considering Jones isn't slated to be available Thursday and reserve RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) isn't practicing this week, AJ Dillon (groin) appears poised to be Green Bay's lead runner Week 12 and potentially beyond, assuming he's able to suit up. Beyond Dillon, Patrick Taylor was signed off the Patriots' practice squad Monday, while James Robinson and Ellis Merriweather are backfield options on the Packers' practice squad.