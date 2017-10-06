Packers' Aaron Jones: Headed for Week 5 role
Jones' teammate Ty Montgomery (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Dallas, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones filled in capably when Montgomery and Jamaal Williams (knee) were forced from last Thursday's 35-14 win over the Bears, taking 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Williams made a quick recovery from his knee injury and is next up after Montgomery on the depth chart, but Jones nonetheless figures to have a place in the Week 5 game plan. Given that he's the better pass catcher of the two, Jones could end up with more playing time and touches than Williams -- especially if the Packers play from behind and are forced to go pass-heavy.
