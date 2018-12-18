Packers' Aaron Jones: Heading to IR
Jones (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Interim coach Joe Philbin didn't disclose any information regarding Jones' knee injury Monday, but his placement on injured reserve indicates it's a multi-week issue. The second-year back -- who carved out the lead role in the backfield following a two-week suspension to begin the season -- finishes the year with 728 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 133 carries, good for a 5.5 yards per carry average. With him out of commission the last two weeks, Jamaal Williams will presumably step into the lead back role for the Packers. Kapri Bibbs remains the only other healthy running back on the 53-man roster, though the Packers could look to add another to shore up the position before Sunday's game against the Jets. Fullback Danny Vitale could also serve as an emergency option should Williams and Bibbs be unavailable.
