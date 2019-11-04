Packers' Aaron Jones: Held in check by Chargers

Jones carried the ball eight times for 30 yards and caught one of four targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Chargers.

The Packers' offense got shut out in the first half and didn't have much more success after halftime, and as a result Jones wound up with arguably his worst performance of the season. He should find more running room in Week 10 against a Panthers defense that just surrendered two TDs, one rushing and one receiving, to Derrick Henry.