Jones carried the ball 15 times for 130 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Eagles.

The Philly defense did a good job keeping Jones in check for three quarters, but he finally broke free in the fourth and put the game out of reach with a highlight-reel 77-yard TD run. Jones could be headed for another huge performance in Week 14 against a Lions defense that just surrendered 111 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns to David Montgomery.