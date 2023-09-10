Jones suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game at Chicago.

After his 35-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the third quarter, Jones appeared to grab at his upper leg as he made his way back to the sideline. He was examined by the medical staff and even stretched out by team trainers before the Packers deemed him questionable to return. If he remains sidelined Sunday, Jones will finish Week 1 with 11 touches for 127 yards from scrimmage and two TDs.