Packers' Aaron Jones: Inactive in Week 1
Jones is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks
Listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, Jones will don street clothes while fellow rookies Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays serve as reserves for Ty Montgomery. Getting passed by Mays is a bit of a surprise after Jones averaged 6.2 YPC in the preseason. Sunday's deactivation may forecast Jones' availability in weeks to come.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Opens regular season as No. 3 back•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Ends preseason with a bang•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Effective in third preseason game•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Finds end zone Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Remains No. 3 running back•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Plays sparingly in preseason opener•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...