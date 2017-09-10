Play

Jones is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Seahawks

Listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, Jones will don street clothes while fellow rookies Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays serve as reserves for Ty Montgomery. Getting passed by Mays is a bit of a surprise after Jones averaged 6.2 YPC in the preseason. Sunday's deactivation may forecast Jones' availability in weeks to come.

