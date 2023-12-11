Jones (knee) is inactive for Monday's contest at the Giants, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

After failing to practice at all during Week 12 and 13 prep, Jones mixed back into drills as a limited participant Thursday through Saturday and was given a questionable designation for Week 14. Still, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday morning that Jones wasn't in line to return from the sprained MCL that he sustained Week 11. With Jones' lack of availability now confirmed, AJ Dillon will continue to pace the Packers backfield, while Patrick Taylor and the elevated Kenyan Drake are on hand for any RB reps that remain. Jones will turn his focus to getting healthy for Sunday's upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers.