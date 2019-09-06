Packers' Aaron Jones: Inefficient in season-opening win
Jones rushed 13 times for 39 yards and brought in his only target for no gain in the Packers' 10-3 win over the Bears on Thursday.
Like all of the running backs on either squad, Jones put together an inefficient performance on the ground overall. However, the third-year pro did find a couple of lanes in the second half, gaining 15 of his yards on the night on back-to-back carries to open a third-quarter series. Otherwise, Jones' quiet effort was a microcosm of the generally poor offensive environment during the contest, and he'll look to boost his production in a Week 2 battle against Vikings a week from Sunday.
