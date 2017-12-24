Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Vikings due to a knee injury.

Jones' last touch before the announcement occurred on a six-yard run on the final play of the first quarter. If he's unable to reenter the contest, he'll finish with three carries for 13 yards. Expect Jamaal Williams to receive nearly all the running back reps in the meantime.

