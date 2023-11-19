Jones suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jones got medical attention on the field following a carry late in the second quarter in which his leg appeared to get stuck in the turf as he was tackled. He then was assisted to the sideline tent and eventually took a cart to the locker room, from which the Packers deemed him questionable to return. With Jones sidelined, AJ Dillon should be the main beneficiary out of the Packers backfield.