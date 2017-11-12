Packers' Aaron Jones: Injures knee Sunday
Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Chicago due to a knee injury.
After the Packers' initial drive, Jones' left leg was experiencing a significant limp, and he was eventually carted to the locker room, according to Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Jones' odds to return are up in the air, but in the meantime, Ty Montgomery and Jamaal Williams will combine to lead the backfield.
