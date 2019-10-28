Packers' Aaron Jones: Injures shoulder against Chiefs

Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Kansas City due to a shoulder injury.

Jones had been carving up Kansas City's defense prior to exiting, with 94 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown in the first half, in addition to another would-be touchdown that was overturned on replay. Jamaal Williams -- who also has a touchdown already -- should step into the lead back role with Jones on the mend.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories